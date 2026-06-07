Actress Anne Hathaway transforms pyjamas into a chic garment, and the result is surprising.

In New York, American actress Anne Hathaway recently turned heads with an outfit that blurs the lines between comfort and elegance. By adopting a pajama-inspired ensemble, she confirms that a garment once reserved for the home can now find its place in even the most sophisticated looks.

Anne Hathaway prioritizes comfort without sacrificing style

Anne Hathaway was spotted on the streets of New York in a look that was both relaxed and sophisticated. She wore a sky-blue ensemble consisting of a loose-fitting button-down shirt and matching flowing trousers. With its relaxed cut and lightweight fabric, the outfit clearly evoked the style of pajamas, while still maintaining a chic look.

This appearance comes at a particularly high-profile time for Anne Hathaway, who has been making numerous public appearances in recent months. Once again, her sartorial choices have garnered the attention of fashion observers, who are captivated by this modern take on casual chic.

A silhouette enhanced by well-chosen accessories

While the overall look evokes loungewear, Anne Hathaway's carefully chosen accessories completely transform the final result. The actress paired her outfit with a Balenciaga Le City bag, an iconic model from the 2000s that is currently experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Oversized sunglasses and black low-heeled sandals further structured the silhouette. These details lend a more urban and sophisticated dimension to the ensemble, demonstrating that a loungewear-inspired look can be perfectly adapted for a night out on the town.

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Pyjamas are establishing themselves as a fashion trend in their own right.

Long considered a garment strictly reserved for the private sphere, pajamas have gradually gained ground in ready-to-wear collections. For several seasons now, designers have been revisiting its codes through fluid sets, lightweight fabrics, and loose cuts designed to be worn outside the home.

This evolution also reflects a broader shift in clothing habits. Comfort now plays a central role in fashion choices, without sacrificing the pursuit of elegance. Loungewear-inspired clothing precisely meets this new expectation.

With her sky-blue ensemble spotted in New York, Anne Hathaway perfectly illustrates the evolution of current trends, where comfort and elegance are no longer mutually exclusive. By transforming a pajama-inspired garment into a sophisticated urban outfit, the actress confirms the growing appeal of a more fluid, comfortable, and decidedly modern fashion.