Bella Hadid's latest vintage beach look is causing a stir

American model Bella Hadid seems more comfortable with her image than ever. After a much-discussed appearance at Cannes, she posted a series of photos on Instagram aboard a yacht on the French Riviera, wearing a decidedly retro beach outfit that sparked reactions from all her fans.

A steel blue one-piece suit by Miyake Design Studio

In the photos shared by Bella Hadid, her silhouette stands out sharply against the whiteness of the bridge. She is wearing a deep steel blue one-piece swimsuit, identified as a creation by the prestigious Japanese fashion house Miyake Design Studio – founded by the legendary couturier Issey Miyake and now renowned for its functional, cutting-edge designs.

The design fully embraces technical simplicity. A sleeveless "tank" shape, a straight round neckline, and dark lettering on the front: all the hallmarks of minimalist sportswear are present. This approach is a far cry from the flashy silhouettes often associated with the beaches of Saint-Tropez—and perfectly aligns with Bella Hadid's signature style, known for her penchant for structured cuts and graphic volumes.

A retro cut with a strong 90s vibe

The detail that makes all the difference is the high cut at the hips. A "high-cut" style that directly recalls the uniforms of Olympic swimmers in the 1990s, or the iconic pieces from "Baywatch" popularized at the same time.

This is precisely what sparked a reaction from fans in the comments, with many seeing it as a clear nod to the "nineties pop" aesthetic that many models of Bella Hadid's generation have been revisiting for the past few seasons. This cut also has a specific visual effect: it elongates the silhouette and restores the one-piece swimsuit to its full graphic breadth.

Sun-kissed beauty and rectangular glasses

As for her hairstyle, Bella Hadid opted for a completely relaxed look. Caramel blonde hair, still damp from the sun and tousled by the sea breeze, was either swept back over her shoulders or left loose. This echoed the simplicity of the dress she was wearing, which fits perfectly into the "clean beach hair" trend that fashion magazine stylists love to bring back every summer.

On her face, tanned skin, and a pair of rectangular black sunglasses that add the final graphic touch. Minimalist jewelry, understated accessories: everything about the look clearly evokes a beachy vibe, without the slightest excess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

An appearance echoing her beauty brand

This series of photos is no coincidence. Bella Hadid is currently going through a busy period for her cosmetics brand Ôrəbella, which she launched in 2024 and continues to actively promote on social media. Several of her recent appearances, in Cannes and Saint-Tropez, seem to have been conceived as a direct visual extension of the brand's olfactory and chromatic universe. Each post, therefore, conveys the same message: to project a luminous and resolutely natural spirit.

With this steel-blue Miyake Design Studio one-piece, Bella Hadid delivers one of her most stunning summer looks. She proves that her signature style continues to evolve—a blend of minimalist rigor, 90s influences, and her own unique, vibrant energy. This is sure to be a hit on the beaches this summer.