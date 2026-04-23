This singer opens up about her bipolar diagnosis and what has changed in her life.

Fabienne Ba.
@kehlani / Instagram

A year after publicly revealing her mental health struggles, American singer, songwriter, and dancer Kehlani reflects on the upheaval caused by this diagnosis. In a recent interview , she describes a journey marked by "awareness, therapy, and a new way of living."

A diagnosis that marks a turning point

In 2025, Kehlani announced that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. This revelation profoundly changed her daily life. She explains that putting a name to her difficulties was an essential step, but that it also came with a commitment: to better understand how she functions and adapt her life accordingly.

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Therapy, treatment, and awareness

Since this diagnosis, Kehlani has implemented several forms of follow-up, including medication and various therapeutic approaches. She emphasizes the importance of what she describes as a "mental toolbox".

This new awareness allows her, in particular, to identify her symptoms and triggers more quickly. She gradually learns to recognize the warning signs of attacks, such as sleep disturbances, energy fluctuations, or changes in behavior.

Learning to live "differently"

Kehlani also explains that she is currently defining a lifestyle that suits her, taking her mental health into account. This involves better communication with those around her. She encourages her loved ones to pay attention to certain signs and to intervene if necessary. This transparency is becoming a key element of her stability, allowing her to no longer face difficult times alone.

A journey marked by moments of rupture

Before her diagnosis, Kehlani went through a particularly intense period marked by anxiety, anger, and a form of paranoia. She describes a breaking point that prompted her to seek help. In retrospect, she acknowledges that this phase was pivotal: without this episode, she might not have received a diagnosis or begun this work on herself.

A new stage in his life and career

Today, Kehlani continues her career while integrating these new personal realities. Recently honored at a Grammy Award, she also embodies a more open discourse on mental health within the music industry. Her story highlights a central message: understanding one's mind is a process that requires time, tools, and support.

By sharing her experience, Kehlani helps to shed light on bipolar disorder and the realities that accompany it. Her journey illustrates both the complexity of the diagnosis and the possibilities for growth it can offer through constant self-reflection and personal development.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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