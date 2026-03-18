On a yacht, this Olympic gymnast celebrates her 29th birthday in the sun

On a yacht in the sun, American artistic gymnast Simone Biles recently celebrated her 29th birthday with summer photos shared on Instagram, which highlight her infectious happiness.

A luxurious getaway to enter your thirties

On March 14, 2026, the champion with 11 Olympic medals celebrated her birthday with a yacht trip, immortalized in an Instagram carousel captioned "this is 29" . Among the photos, she can be seen standing on the deck, carried by a light breeze, surrounded by white and gold balloons, in a casual black outfit.

Simone Biles also alternates between styles: a flowing black ensemble on the boat, then a brown leather dress with matching heels for a chic evening out, and a dreamy pale yellow cashmere dress on a balcony overlooking the city skyline. These outfits transition seamlessly from beach sportswear to urban wear, reflecting her post-Olympiad fashion versatility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIMONE BILES (@simonebiles)

Enthusiastic reactions from fans and loved ones

The post exploded with thousands of likes: her husband, American football player Jonathan Owens, commented, "More beautiful than ever 💜," while fans and athletes like Australian/American professional dancer and choreographer Sasha Farber flooded the comments with celebratory emojis. "So beautiful!" Simone Biles's authenticity, following her recent revelations about her body, resonated deeply, celebrating a woman confident in her own skin.

A pivotal year after the Paris Olympics

After her exploits at the 2024 Olympics and her move to Indianapolis to follow her husband Jonathan to the Colts, Simone Biles is entering her 29th year in the midst of a personal renaissance. These yacht photos embody a perfect balance between well-deserved relaxation and public exposure.

In short, Simone Biles is turning her 29 years into a moment of pure joy on a yacht, showcasing her athletic figure with inspiring ease. A champion who shines as brightly in the water as she does in the spotlight.