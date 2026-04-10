Wearing a bathrobe, singer Selena Gomez opted for intense makeup

American singer-songwriter, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez recently shared a new carousel of photos on Instagram, generating excitement among her followers. On the cover, she appears wearing a black bathrobe and sporting sophisticated makeup.

Intense makeup that contrasts with the casual outfit

This type of post, blending intimacy with a polished aesthetic, confirms Selena Gomez's influence in the beauty world. In the main carousel photo, she appears seated in an armchair, smartphone in hand, taking a selfie in a cozy setting. Her textured black robe creates a contrast with her meticulously applied makeup.

The look emphasizes an intense gaze, accentuated by deep shadows and precise eyeliner. The complexion appears luminous, while the lips sport a slightly rosy nude shade, subtly balancing the overall effect. Her hairstyle, pulled back with two face-framing strands, enhances the sophisticated look while maintaining a natural appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

A post widely praised by internet users

In the comments, many fans expressed their admiration for this beauty look. Several messages highlighted the elegance of the makeup and the singer's overall look, confirming the enthusiasm generated by the post. The contrast between the cozy outfit and the elegant makeup seems to have been particularly appreciated, illustrating a current trend of combining comfort and sophistication in content shared on social media.

Selena Gomez, a major influence in the beauty world

Over the years, Selena Gomez has established herself as a leading figure in sophisticated natural makeup. Through her social media posts and professional projects, she helps popularize a vision of beauty focused on simplicity, self-confidence, and personal expression. Her aesthetic choices are regularly commented on by internet users and incorporated into beauty trends, confirming the impact of her public and digital appearances.

With this bathrobe selfie and dramatic makeup, Selena Gomez once again demonstrates her ability to captivate attention with looks that are both accessible and elegant. This post confirms her status as an essential beauty icon and continues to inspire her millions of followers worldwide.