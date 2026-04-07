"I'm delighted to play older women": at 62, Lisa Kudrow chooses to embrace her age without Botox

Known worldwide for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the hit series "Friends," Lisa Kudrow is now approaching a new chapter in her career with serenity. At 62, she explains that she has chosen to stop using Botox, preferring to accept the natural aging of her face and focus on roles appropriate to her age.

An actress who demands roles that are age-appropriate.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Lisa Kudrow discussed a recent experience that led her to reconsider the use of cosmetic procedures. After trying Botox for the first time at age 60, Kudrow reported experiencing side effects that didn't meet her expectations. She explained that the changes caused irritation: "I think it contributed to my eye irritation and this strange mark on my forehead, so I'm probably done with that now." Faced with this disappointing result, the actress decided not to continue this type of treatment.

Beyond the aesthetic aspect, Lisa Kudrow emphasizes her enthusiasm for portraying older characters on screen. "I'm thrilled to play older women," she explains, highlighting the importance of diverse age representation in the film and television industry. This stance is part of a broader evolution within the sector, where the issue of visibility for women over 50 is receiving increasing attention. More and more actresses are demanding roles that reflect the plurality of life paths and experiences, far removed from the standards long favored by Hollywood.

Lisa Kudrow also points out that her relationship with appearance has evolved over time. She says she is gradually accepting the idea of looking like an older woman, while continuing to practice her craft with the same artistic standards.

An evolution of beauty standards

Lisa Kudrow's statement comes at a time when beauty standards are gradually evolving towards a more inclusive representation of different ages. Many public figures are now encouraging a more nuanced approach to aging, emphasizing self-acceptance rather than the systematic pursuit of cosmetic transformations.

Without condemning individual choices regarding cosmetic medicine, Lisa Kudrow emphasizes her desire to "prioritize an image true to one's current appearance." This position aligns with a broader movement that values authenticity and the diversity of life paths.

Lisa Kudrow thus affirms her desire to portray characters in line with her age and experience. By choosing to forgo Botox, she highlights a personal vision of aging, based on acceptance and the continuity of her artistic journey. This approach contributes to broadening the representation of women on screen and encouraging a more open discussion about the evolution of beauty standards.