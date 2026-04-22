Lady Gaga reinterprets Hollywood chic in her own way

At the New York premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Lady Gaga once again showcased her impeccable style by reinterpreting classic Hollywood chic. The event provided the American singer-songwriter with an opportunity to unveil an aesthetic directly inspired by Old Hollywood, blending timeless sophistication with a bold modern edge.

A silhouette poised between archives and modernity

For this appearance, Lady Gaga opted for a structured black dress from the Saint Laurent archives. The fitted piece, with its sculptural silhouette, evoked the golden age of American cinema while maintaining a decidedly contemporary feel. The choice of this dress reinforced a theatrical and elegant aesthetic, typical of the most iconic red carpets.

To complete this look, Lady Gaga opted for striking, sparkling accessories, including star-shaped earrings, and makeup centered on smoky eyes paired with nude lips. The overall effect was a strong visual coherence, where each element reinforces the narrative of a reimagined chic.

A revamped Old Hollywood hairstyle

On the beauty front, Lady Gaga surprised everyone with a sleek, low ponytail, styled with a deep part and soft waves. This style, inspired by classic film icons, was given a modern twist with an ultra-clean finish and a subtle contrast between darker roots and lighter lengths.

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An artist accustomed to stylistic transformations

Known for her constant transformations, Lady Gaga has for several years alternated between luminous blonde, deep black, and more experimental shades, making her image a true canvas for artistic expression. This latest appearance is part of this ongoing evolution, where fashion becomes a narrative language in its own right.

By revisiting Hollywood chic in her own way, Lady Gaga confirms her status as a fashion icon capable of reinventing the classics. Blending homage to the golden age of cinema with a contemporary vision of style, she delivers an appearance that combines elegance, theatricality, and stylistic mastery.