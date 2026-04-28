"Unfiltered": Singer Kesha surprises with images that are as natural as they are daring

Tatiana Richard
@kesha / Instagram

On April 24, 2026, American singer Kesha didn't celebrate Earth Day with a speech or a political hashtag. She did it her way: in the ocean, without clothes or makeup, with a few words scrawled in pink on her photos. And it immediately sparked a reaction.

An unfiltered photo dump for "Earth Day"

Kesha posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, simply captioned "#Earthday is every day." In one, she's seen from behind in the waves, her wet hair in natural waves. In another image, lying face down on the sand, she reveals her golden skin and freckles, one hand holding a sparkling pebble and a few gold pendants. No filters are apparent.

"Philosophical" reflections

What garnered as much attention as the photos themselves were the captions. “Mother Nature is the divine feminine,” she wrote on the first image. In a third photo, half-submerged in waves with two pink heart emojis placed on top of her, she wondered, “Has anyone ever thought that maybe we are the aliens?” Finally, holding a few small pebbles in her hand, she concluded humorously, “The most grounded pop star these rocks have ever seen.”

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A post shared by Kesha (@kesha)

An artist in full renaissance

This post comes a few weeks before the launch of Kesha's "Freedom Tour," which will begin on May 30, 2026, and run until August 30 in North America and Europe. A moment of pause and reconnection with what truly matters, then, before several months of intense stage activity.

These images are part of a broader trend of Kesha's remarkable return to the spotlight in recent months. In February 2026, she made her first Grammy Awards appearance in eight years, walking barefoot on the red carpet in a long, white, feather-covered gown with iridescent, almost ethereal makeup. A few weeks earlier, she had turned heads in a silver metallic mesh mini-dress at the MusiCares gala. Two very different looks from the photo dump of April 24th—but both conveying the same message: an artist reclaiming her image in her own unique way.

"The divine feminine" as a guiding principle

This is not the first time Kesha has publicly claimed a deep connection with nature and a form of personal spirituality. The expression "divine feminine" that she used resonates with her entire recent artistic trajectory, marked by a desire for freedom and authenticity after years of legal and personal struggles.

Where others celebrate Earth Day with political statements, Kesha embodied it literally—by immersing herself in it, without artifice. A simple gesture, but one that speaks volumes about who she has become.

Tatiana Richard
Tatiana Richard
As a writer, I explore beauty, fashion, and psychology with sensitivity and curiosity. I enjoy understanding the emotions we experience and giving a voice to those who help us better understand ourselves. In my articles, I strive to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and our everyday experiences.
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