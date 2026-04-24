Madonna is offering a reward for finding a missing vintage outfit.

American singer-songwriter Madonna recently launched an unusual appeal after several items from her wardrobe went missing. These clothes, worn during a memorable appearance at the 2026 Coachella festival, hold far more than symbolic value for her.

An outfit that disappeared after an appearance on stage

At the 2026 Coachella festival (April 10-19), Madonna surprised the audience by joining American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter on stage. For the occasion, she wore a vintage outfit including a jacket, a corset, and a dress. Shortly after the event, these pieces unfortunately disappeared, causing Madonna concern.

Clothing with high personal value

In a message shared on social media, Madonna explained that these clothes "are not just stage costumes." They are part of her personal and artistic history. She also noted that other pieces from the same period are missing, reinforcing her attachment to this now-lost ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

A reward for their return

In response to this situation, Madonna announced she would offer a reward to anyone who could return the clothes in good condition. She expressed her hope that someone would find them and make contact, thus launching a direct appeal to the community.

A striking appearance

This performance at Coachella 2026 marked a special moment, more than twenty years after Madonna's first appearance at this iconic event. Alongside Sabrina Carpenter, she performed some of her best-known songs, offering the audience a highly anticipated surprise appearance.

By offering a reward for finding this vintage outfit, Madonna is highlighting the importance of objects linked to her career. Beyond their material value, these pieces embody a part of her artistic legacy, now at the heart of an unusual appeal.