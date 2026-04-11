"A queen": this model and mother captivates in a corset dress

Léa Michel
@lena_helenabusch / Instagram

To celebrate her birthday, model and mother Lena Helena Busch shared a series of photos on Instagram that immediately garnered attention. In the first image of the carousel, she appears in a spectacular corset dress, blending classic references with contemporary details.

A corset dress blending historical inspiration and modernity

The outfit is distinguished by a corseted structure reminiscent of historical silhouettes, often associated with Victorian or Baroque-inspired fashion. The cut accentuates the waist and precisely highlights Lena Helena Busch's figure, while the lightweight materials and layered fabrics lend a modern, airy dimension.

Delicate details, such as embroidery and decorative elements, enhance the impression of a meticulously crafted garment, designed as a statement piece. The balance between tradition and modernity is central to this look. The dress combines a structured base with more fluid elements, creating a harmonious visual contrast. This combination results in an elegant look while maintaining a contemporary feel that aligns with recent trends.

A sophisticated beauty treatment to complete the look

Lena Helena Busch's hairstyle plays a key role in the overall look. Her hair is styled in an elaborate updo, with subtly wavy strands framing her face. This choice evokes certain retro influences, while maintaining a modern finish thanks to its soft and natural texture.

The makeup remains consistent with the spirit of the outfit. The complexion appears luminous, while the eyes are delicately defined to add depth without weighing down the overall look. This type of makeup often complements structured silhouettes, in order to maintain a balance between sophistication and subtlety.

The accessories, particularly a sparkling necklace, complete the look, adding an extra touch of elegance. The combination of the corset dress and the jewelry reinforces the image of a look meticulously planned down to the last detail.

Internet users are captivated by the blend of old and modern

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many users reacted positively to this birthday look. Several comments described her as having a "queenly" air, highlighting the elegance and confident character of Lena Helena Busch's outfit. Other comments emphasized the successful blend of vintage inspirations and modern elements, a combination particularly appreciated by fashion enthusiasts.

In short, this type of silhouette illustrates the growing interest in pieces that revisit classic codes while adapting them to a contemporary aesthetic. The popularity of modernized corsets testifies to a return to structured cuts, reinterpreted in a more comfortable and modern way. With this corset dress, Lena Helena Busch offers an elegant interpretation of a style inspired by the past, confirming the appeal of looks that combine stylistic heritage and modernity.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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