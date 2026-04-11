At 42, Olivia Wilde adopts a minimalist silhouette on the red carpet

Irish-American actress, producer, director and screenwriter Olivia Wilde made a notable appearance at the Fashion Trust US Awards 2026. The event, which highlights emerging designers through financial aid and professional support, brought together many personalities from the world of film and fashion.

A striking silhouette at the Fashion Trust US Awards

For the occasion, Olivia Wilde opted for a minimalist outfit, consisting of a white bandeau top with thin straps paired with a long black skirt. This timeless color contrast created an elegant and modern silhouette, in line with current trends that favor clean lines and understated combinations. The short, structured top flattered Olivia Wilde's figure while maintaining a refined look. The long, flowing black skirt added a sophisticated touch to the ensemble.

Olivia Wilde completed her look with a black stole and matching shoes, enhancing the outfit's visual balance. This type of combination, based on essential pieces and clean lines, illustrates the growing interest in minimalist fashion that prioritizes quality lines over an abundance of detail.

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Subtle makeup for natural elegance

For her beauty look, Olivia Wilde opted for minimalist makeup, perfectly complementing the style of her outfit. Her loose hairstyle further enhanced this clean aesthetic. The hair framed her face simply, reinforcing the impression of a polished and balanced look. Accessories were understated, including a choker that added a contemporary touch without detracting from Olivia Wilde's overall silhouette.

A simple aesthetic that aligns with current trends

The choice of a minimalist silhouette is part of a lasting trend seen on many red carpets in recent seasons. Simple cuts, limited color palettes, and elegant fabrics allow for the creation of looks that are both modern and timeless.

By opting for an outfit composed of essential pieces and understated makeup, Olivia Wilde offers a refined interpretation of minimalist style. This approach continues to appeal thanks to its ability to transcend trends while maintaining a natural elegance.