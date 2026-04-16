Katie Holmes' hair transformation with this long "bronde" bob is causing a sensation

After many years of abandoning her long, dark brown hair, American actress, director and producer Katie Holmes sports a long bob with caramel and honey highlights that fascinates both her fans and the hairdressers of the moment.

A spotlight in New York

Katie Holmes unveiled her new haircut at the Christopher John Rogers x Old Navy collaboration launch party in New York in April 2026. She wore a long, light bronde bob paired with a casual outfit of jeans and a yellow ribbed top. The ensemble further emphasized the fresh and new look of her hairstyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Pipeline (@thehollywoodpipeline)

A long bob at the collarbones, easy to live with

Katie Holmes's chosen length corresponds precisely to what hairdressers describe as the "clavicut": a cut that stops at the collarbone. This "lob" style allows for both volume and easy updo creation, while remaining simple for everyday wear. This mid-length cut, between a classic bob and long hair, is currently considered one of the most flattering styles, suitable for many face shapes and ages.

The trendy "bronde" wave

Besides the cut, it's the color that's really making headlines. Katie Holmes has traded her deep brunette for a golden brown, somewhere between light chestnut and subtle blonde, in what's now called "bronde." This blend of brown and blonde, very popular among celebrities in 2025–2026, is particularly flattering for warm and fair complexions, while also giving the impression of natural light. Unlike very cool blondes, this shade requires less maintenance and grows out better, making it both a practical and aesthetically pleasing choice.

Katie Holmes' new hairstyle is already being hailed as a source of inspiration for women wanting a change without a radical transformation. The long bob, reaching her collarbones, combined with a subtle bronde, appears to be an ideal solution for a spring/summer 2026 look that is fresh, chic, and easy to maintain.