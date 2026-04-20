Singer Mariah Carey, 57, caused a sensation in a black dress and leather boots.

Fabienne Ba.
@mariahcarey / Instagram

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey doesn't necessarily need a red carpet to make a splash. On April 18, 2026, she was photographed on the streets of New York in a head-to-toe black look that was both chic and sharp.

The detail that changes everything: the double belt

It was during a simple stroll through Manhattan that Mariah Carey showcased one of her most striking looks of the moment. The "Vision of Love" singer revisited the "little black dress" with a decidedly edgy twist, drawing inspiration from the Y2K aesthetic. The plunging neckline dress, with a hemline that stopped above the knee, was worn over sheer black tights. The standout piece of the look: a double-buckle belt that accentuated her waist, adding a rock 'n' roll edge to the silhouette.

Mariah Carey continued the leather theme with a glossy trench coat adorned with silver hardware, paired with knee-high boots with a block heel. To complete the look, she opted for oversized black sunglasses, a gold butterfly ring, and diamond earrings. A blend of understated "bling" and an "urban" attitude that perfectly encapsulates the stylistic balance she's currently cultivating.

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A week dedicated to monochrome

A few days earlier, Mariah Carey had already made two striking appearances at the Tiffany & Co. gala for the launch of the "Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden" collection. The first look was a sleeveless black gown with a long skirt, worn with pointed-toe pumps covered in silver sequins and a diamond necklace. The second featured off-white, with a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder dress cinched with a gold chain belt and finished with silver heels.

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Mariah Carey, monochrome icon for all occasions

Earlier in the year, in February, Mariah Carey had already imposed this monochrome signature at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, where she performed in a geometric white dress adorned with hundreds of crystals, embellished with a feather boa and more than 300 carats of emerald-cut diamonds by Levuma.

In summary, whether it's an evening outfit or a street look, Mariah Carey confirms one thing: her sense of style is timeless.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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