Why you should never use hot tap water for drinking or cooking

Quick, convenient, and tempting: hot tap water gives the impression of saving time in the kitchen. However, behind this apparent comfort lie very real risks to your well-being. To pamper your body and preserve your vitality, it's best to know the proper practices.

Water that is not meant to nourish your body

Even though it comes from the same network as cold water, hot tap water is not considered potable. Health authorities are clear : it is intended for hygiene and household use, not for drinking. Your precious body deserves water that fully supports it, not water altered by its journey through pipes and water heaters.

The problem isn't the water at its source, but what happens to it along the way. When heated, water changes its chemical behavior and becomes more aggressive towards the materials it passes through. As a result, it picks up unwanted elements before it even reaches your cup or pan.

Heat, an ally… for heavy metals

When water is heated, it tends to dissolve certain metals present in pipes: lead, copper, nickel. Even in newer installations, these substances can be found in small quantities in the hot water.

In the long term, their accumulation can disrupt the body's natural balance, leading to persistent fatigue, kidney problems, and neurological or cardiovascular disorders. Without being alarmist, it's important to remember that respecting your body also involves making simple, conscious choices. Drinking or cooking with cold water that you've heated yourself is a gentle and effective way to protect your overall health.

A favorable environment for bacteria

Water heaters and hot water tanks provide an ideal environment for certain bacteria, especially when the water stagnates. Legionella is the most well-known: it thrives in warm to hot temperatures and can cause digestive or respiratory problems, sometimes serious in more susceptible individuals.

Cold water, on the other hand, circulates regularly through the public network and is treated to limit microbial growth. It arrives cooler, more stable, and therefore more respectful of your internal balance. By choosing cold water for your drinks and meals, you offer your body a safer, healthier environment, more aligned with its natural needs.

Good habits for mindful cooking

Adopting the right habits is simple and requires no sacrifice of pleasure.

Use hot tap water only for washing dishes, cleaning or personal hygiene.

To drink, prepare tea, coffee or cook food, always start with cold water.

If your tap hasn't been used for several hours, let the cold water run for one to two minutes before drawing it. This eliminates stagnant water and provides a fresh start. Then heat this water in a saucepan or kettle: this way, you maintain complete control over what you give your body.

Finally, if you store water in a carafe, place it in the refrigerator and consume it within 48 hours, in a clean container.

These small daily rituals are true gestures of body respect: they honor your health without complexity or constraint.

In short, your body works every day to support you, carry you, and allow you to live life to the fullest. Providing it with quality water is a simple and accessible act. By avoiding hot tap water for drinking or cooking, you choose prevention, gentleness, and respect for your inner balance. An easy habit to adopt, for lasting well-being.