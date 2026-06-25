Compared to a doll, this Norwegian player proudly defends long hair among men

Erling Haaland usually makes headlines for his spectacular goals. This time, it wasn't his left foot that caught everyone's attention, but his hair. A video that went viral showed him letting his long blond locks flow freely, sparking a flurry of reactions. It's sure to reignite the debate about men wearing long hair.

A hairstyle that went viral

It all started with a short clip filmed on the sidelines of a Manchester City game. It shows Erling Haaland tossing his blond hair with almost theatrical ease. Within hours, the video went viral, transforming a simple gesture into a viral phenomenon.

Internet users didn't hesitate to let their imaginations run wild, and unfortunately, their hatred as well. Some compared the player to Barbie, others evoked characters from the film "White Chicks." Still others saw a resemblance to Daemon Targaryen, a character from "House of the Dragon." Not to mention the inevitable "Viking aura," widely used to emphasize his Nordic and charismatic appearance.

A very real admiration

Many fans say they are impressed by the beauty and health of his hair. Some even go so far as to ask for his hair care routine, hoping to unlock the secret to his shiny, thick locks. One internet user summed up the general feeling by praising "hair worthy of a shampoo commercial." The effect is clear: Erling Haaland attracts as much attention for his style as for his performances on the pitch.

A player who fully embraces his hairstyle

On the pitch, Erling Haaland often wears his hair in a bun, ponytail, or braids, sometimes held in place by a headband. A particularly memorable moment was his match against Arsenal in 2023, when he removed his headband before scoring a goal, his hair flowing freely, in a resounding victory. When an internet user suggested he cut it, his response was simple and direct: no. A symbolic statement of his relationship with his image.

Hair free from stereotypes

It's worth remembering a sometimes forgotten truth: long hair doesn't define gender or sexual orientation. Men can have long hair, short hair, tied back or loose, just as they can choose to wear a variety of clothing, including skirts, suits, or any other garment they like. These choices are a matter of personal expression, style, and comfort, not rigid rules.

Automatically associating a hairstyle with a gender identity or sexual orientation relies on stereotypes inherited from patriarchal norms, which tend to pigeonhole individuals. Questioning these reflexes allows for a simpler and more peaceful vision: everyone should be able to freely decide their appearance without being subjected to criticism or judgment based on outdated social codes. Hair, like clothing, is first and foremost a form of individual expression, not a marker of value or imposed identity.

With humor, admiration, and a strong sense of style, Erling Haaland proves that his influence extends far beyond the pitch. His hair has become a true signature, almost as recognizable as his goal celebrations.