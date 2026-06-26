Accused of wearing "inappropriate" clothing, this fan is causing controversy during the World Cup

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ (June 11 to July 19), Ivana Knöll, known online as @knolldoll, once again attracted attention. Her appearance in the stands sparked mixed reactions regarding her outfit, which some deemed "inappropriate." Beyond the controversy, a broader debate resurfaces: the way women are perceived and their freedom of expression.

A fan who attracts attention

Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll) is no stranger to the world of football. A former Miss Croatia turned model and DJ, she has become a regular presence at major international competitions. Since 2018, she has supported the Croatian national team, sporting outfits in the country's colors, including the famous red and white checkered pattern. In 2026, she was notably present at a match against England, true to her role as a passionate supporter.

An outfit that divides social media

As is often the case, her presence didn't go unnoticed. On social media, some users felt that "her outfit didn't reflect the expected image of a global sporting event." Others immediately came to her defense, pointing out simple but essential elements: the heat in the stands, the festive atmosphere of the matches, and above all, the fundamental right to dress freely. Many summarized their position with a clear idea: everyone makes their clothing choices based on comfort, identity, and personal expression, without having to justify themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by knolldoll (@knolldoll)

A debate that goes beyond the stadium

Beyond this specific situation, the controversy surrounding Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll) highlights a recurring phenomenon in sports: the disproportionate attention paid to the appearance of female fans compared to that of male fans. Women's bodies sometimes become the subject of public commentary, as if their presence in a stadium required external validation.

This type of reaction reveals a persistent imbalance: women's appearance is too often discussed, analyzed, and even judged, when it should simply be a matter of individual freedom. Sport, a place of passion and sharing, should not become a space for controlling bodies.

Freedom, trust and respect

This sequence serves as a reminder of a fundamental truth: women's bodies and appearances are not up for debate. Every person should be able to dress as they wish, without being defined by their appearance or subjected to judgment. In the stands, as elsewhere, freedom of dress is an expression of self. It goes hand in hand with confidence, comfort, and authenticity. And above all, it deserves respect.

During the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll) has unwittingly become the face of a broader discussion about norms and perceptions. One thing remains clear: football is a passionate sport, and this passion belongs to everyone, regardless of how they dress.