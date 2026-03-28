These female athletes are breaking a persistent taboo by openly discussing menstruation during competition.

Menstruation, a subject long kept silent, is now being discussed more openly in elite sports. Many athletes are choosing to share their experiences to better explain the impact of the menstrual cycle on performance and well-being. These accounts are contributing to a shift in attitudes and encouraging a more holistic approach to the health of female athletes.

Heather Watson, a significant statement in tennis

In 2015, British tennis player Heather Watson publicly discussed the impact of her period on her performance at the Australian Open. Her testimony helped bring to light a reality rarely addressed in professional tennis. The athlete explained that she experienced fatigue, dizziness, and low energy, symptoms sometimes associated with menstruation. Her statement sparked numerous comments and opened the discussion on appropriate physical preparation for female athletes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alegria Retreat | Tennis Retreats by Nicola 🌺 (@alegriaretreat)

Fu Yuanhui, a testimony widely shared at the Olympic Games

Chinese swimmer Fu Yuanhui also attracted attention at the 2016 Rio Olympics by spontaneously discussing her period after a race. Her intervention was widely reported in the international media, particularly because this topic remains highly taboo in some sporting cultures. Many observers emphasized the importance of her speaking out in normalizing the discussion around menstrual health.

Paula Radcliffe reminds us that performance and menstruation are not incompatible.

British marathon runner Paula Radcliffe also mentioned competing during her period several times throughout her career. Her experience highlights that the effects of the menstrual cycle vary from person to person and that some female athletes can maintain a high level of performance. Experts emphasize the importance of avoiding preconceived notions and prioritizing an individualized approach.

Alex Morgan and the consideration of the cycle in physical preparation

In soccer, American striker Alex Morgan has spoken about the need to better integrate hormonal health into the support provided to female players. Taking the menstrual cycle into account during training is receiving increasing interest in sports medicine research. Some teams are experimenting with monitoring tools that allow them to adapt recovery or exercise intensity according to individual needs.

A gradual evolution in the world of sport

The increasing number of these accounts is helping to change perceptions of menstruation in sports. Several federations and organizations are now encouraging a more holistic approach to athletes' health, including hormonal and reproductive aspects.

Scientific research highlights that the effects of the menstrual cycle can vary from person to person, making a personalized approach necessary. Access to reliable information allows female athletes to better understand their bodies and adapt their training.

By sharing their experiences, these female athletes are helping to break a taboo that still exists in professional sports. Their voices encourage greater recognition of menstrual health and contribute to the evolution of training and support practices.