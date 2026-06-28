At 103 years old, this yoga teacher lives alone and refuses to slow down: her daily life is fascinating.

At 103 years old, Charlotte Chopin embodies a vitality that challenges preconceived notions. She lives alone and still teaches yoga with passion. Her daily life, both simple and radiant, fascinates as much as it inspires.

A centenarian who defies age stereotypes

Born on December 11, 1922, Charlotte Chopin leads a remarkably independent life. At an age when many slow down, she continues to manage her days without assistance. She cooks, tends her garden, reads extensively, and maintains a stable and serene lifestyle. Even driving hasn't eluded her: having obtained her license in 1954, she still drives her own car. It's a precious freedom she cherishes with confidence and ease. This independence, far removed from the stereotypes of old age, fosters a profoundly positive image of aging.

Yoga as a way of life and a source of energy

What also distinguishes Charlotte Chopin is her deep connection to yoga. She discovered this practice around the age of 50 and quickly made it a cornerstone of her personal well-being. Trained in the tradition of BKS Iyengar, she has been sharing her knowledge for decades in the town of Léré, in the Cher department. Her weekly classes attract loyal students, drawn to her precision, gentleness, and attention to detail.

For her, movement is essential: the body thrives on gentle but regular exercise. She champions a simple and accessible vision of well-being, where physical flexibility goes hand in hand with mental flexibility. A philosophy that exudes serenity and balance.

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An autonomy that inspires confidence and freedom

What is striking about Charlotte Chopin is her sense of complete freedom. At 103, she continues to live at home, organize her days, and maintain an active routine. She welcomes her family, interacts with her loved ones, and cultivates a vibrant and warm social life. Surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she embodies a form of family harmony. Above all, she retains her independence, which fuels remarkable mental energy and a presence deeply rooted in the present moment.

Recognition that transcends borders

Her fame has recently grown unexpectedly. Appearing on television and shared widely on social media, her story has resonated with a broad audience. In 2024, she received a major honor: the Padma Shri, awarded by India, in recognition of her dedication to yoga. She also met Narendra Modi during an official visit to France. This international recognition crowns decades of quiet but unwavering teaching.

A France where centenarians are increasingly numerous

According to INSEE, the centenarian population is increasing sharply in France. This demographic phenomenon raises a crucial question: how can we live a long and healthy life? Charlotte Chopin's story illustrates one possible answer. Without a magic formula, she highlights simple principles: staying active, remaining curious, maintaining social connections, and keeping your mind stimulated.

On social media, Charlotte Chopin's story has sparked admiration and emotion. Many see in it a serene and joyful vision of aging, far removed from the disorientation often associated with that age. Charlotte Chopin simply lives with consistency and curiosity. And perhaps that is where her true brilliance lies: a gentle and luminous way of continuing to move forward, day after day.