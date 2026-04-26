A common mistake that could reduce space in a suitcase

Packing a suitcase often feels like a strategic challenge: everything has to fit, without wrinkling the clothes and without forgetting the essentials. A very common habit could be making you waste more space than you realize.

Rolling your clothes: a bad idea

Rolling clothes has become second nature for many travelers. The idea seems logical: fewer wrinkles, more compactness, and a better-organized suitcase. In reality, this technique often has the opposite effect. Rolls of fabric, especially when there are many, leave air gaps between them. As a result, these small, invisible voids end up wasting up to 30% of the available space.

A suitcase full of rolled-up clothes may look neat, but it doesn't make the most of every inch. There's another drawback: some fabrics, compressed unevenly, can wrinkle more easily or lose their shape. In other words, the promise of a more compact suitcase isn't always fulfilled.

A more efficient alternative: "bundle packing"

To truly save space, one method is gaining increasing popularity: "bundle packing." The principle is simple yet ingenious. Instead of rolling each garment separately, you arrange them around a central core, such as a toiletry bag or a pair of shoes. The garments are then folded and wrapped around each other to form a compact bundle.

This system reduces empty space and creates a denser structure. Some estimates suggest it can free up to 20 to 30% more space. As an added bonus, clothes often remain better protected from wrinkles because they are held evenly. The result is a more stable, easier-to-read, and more pleasant suitcase to use once you arrive at your destination.

Another complementary option is to fold clothes flat into tight rectangles, especially for shirts or more structured garments. The goal remains the same: to minimize unnecessary air pockets.

Other errors that eat up space

Beyond folding, other habits can reduce the efficiency of your suitcase without you even realizing it. Overfilling a soft-sided suitcase, for example, can deform it. It becomes harder to close and less maneuverable. An "overstuffed" suitcase isn't necessarily an optimized suitcase.

Failing to compartmentalize is also a common mistake. Without internal organization, clothes get mixed up, space is wasted, and you lose visibility. Storage bags or compression cubes can then make a real difference.

Another often-overlooked tip: wear bulkier items during your journey. A jacket, a sweater, or thick shoes can easily free up a significant amount of space.

Better organization for lighter travel

Optimizing a suitcase isn't about its size, but about how you use its volume. By abandoning certain habits, like systematically rolling your suitcase, you can transform the way you travel. "Bundle packing" or structured folding not only saves space but also makes it easier to see your clothes and access them once you arrive at your destination.

Ultimately, good organization makes travel smoother, lighter, and more stress-free. And sometimes, just a few simple adjustments are all it takes to transform an overstuffed suitcase into a perfectly optimized space.