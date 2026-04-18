Retirement: They're selling their house to travel the world in a van

Selling one's home upon retirement to adopt a nomadic lifestyle: this choice, still marginal a few years ago, is now attracting a growing number of seniors. The phenomenon reflects a broader shift in retirement aspirations, where the search for freedom, simplicity, and new experiences sometimes takes precedence over traditional residential stability.

For some retirees, living in a van or motorhome represents an opportunity to travel at a lower cost, reduce fixed expenses, or rethink their daily life after a fulfilling professional career. Several testimonials and studies show that this lifestyle is particularly appealing to people who prioritize mobility and flexibility.

A new vision of retirement

Traditionally associated with stability and rest, retirement is now increasingly seen as a time for discovery and personal transformation. The rise of remote work before retirement, the increasing cost of housing, and the growing popularity of minimalism are all contributing to a shift in the expectations of future retirees.

Some people choose to sell their homes to finance extended trips or invest in a campervan. According to several analyses of the recreational vehicle sector , people over 55 represent a significant proportion of motorhome and campervan users, confirming the appeal of a mobile lifestyle after retirement.

This lifestyle allows you to limit expenses related to real estate, such as taxes, maintenance, and energy bills. However, it also entails other costs, including fuel, insurance, and vehicle maintenance.

Retirees who choose mobility

Several examples illustrate this trend. Some couples explain that they sold their homes to travel full-time, prioritizing experiences over the accumulation of material possessions. Other retirees choose to design a custom-built campervan to travel their country or the world. Ray and Nancy , an American retired couple, for example, invested in a campervan conversion to travel between different states and enjoy an active retirement.

The phenomenon is not limited to the United States. Accounts published in the press show that some homeowners are deciding to sell their houses to adopt a nomadic lifestyle, sometimes after deciding that their homes had become too large or too expensive to maintain.

Other profiles explain that they want to simplify their daily lives or get closer to nature. A British retiree , for example, sold his home to live in a van equipped with solar panels, stating that he appreciates the freedom and reduced expenses associated with this lifestyle.

A search for freedom… but also for constraints

While van life may seem like an ideal wayto travel , it also presents real challenges. Access to medical care, managing administrative mail, and organizing parking are just some of the practical issues that retirees must address.

According to an analysis of retirement living in a motorhome, some expenses can remain high, particularly due to the purchase price of the vehicle and maintenance costs. Logistical aspects, such as internet access and mail delivery, also require specific planning. The nomadic lifestyle also demands a significant capacity for adaptation. Limited space, dependence on weather conditions, and the need to plan trips can represent a considerable change after decades spent in a fixed residence.

A trend driven by minimalism and the search for meaning

Selling one's house to live in a van remains a lifestyle choice that doesn't suit all retirees. However, available accounts show that it's an option considered by a growing number of seniors wishing to redefine their daily lives after their careers and be closer to nature.

Between the search for freedom, logistical constraints, and the desire for simplicity, van life illustrates the diversification of retirement paths. For some, it represents a way to travel longer, reduce certain expenses, or live a different experience after several decades of work.

Although this trend remains a minority, it reflects an evolution in aspirations related to retirement, now seen as a period of exploration and personal transformation rather than a simple transition to immobility.