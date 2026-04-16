Long hair has dominated hairstyle trends since 2025, favored by models, content creators, and social media influencers. From braids to waves, from buns to ponytails, the styles are multiplying.

Volume, movement, and a confidently natural look are key. Hairstyles for long hair are now seen as true fashion accessories, capable of transforming any outfit.

Trendy hairstyles to enhance long hair every day

Among the must-have looks of the moment, wet hair is appealing because of its simplicity. The wet effect is achieved by applying gel or hair oil to damp hair.

For long hair, we recommend slicking the lengths back to avoid any unkempt appearance.

Baby braids are making a strong comeback, worn on the strands framing the face, with the rest of the hair left loose. A key trend of the 2000s, they bring an instantly chic, bohemian softness. The bubble braid , on the other hand, offers a spectacular effect. Simply position several elastics at regular intervals on a ponytail, then loosen each section to create volume in distinct bubbles.

Adding patterned ribbons or elastic bands makes the effect even more stylish.

Half-up styles remain a versatile option par excellence. They enhance length while freeing up volume.

Combined with a braid or a bubble braid, they are suitable for both everyday wear and dressy occasions, without requiring any sophisticated tools.

Braids, buns and ponytails: the classics reinvented

Structured hairstyles transcend eras and reinvent themselves each season. XXL cornrows , seen on the runways of Fashion Week in Paris and Milan, are created on hair straightened with a multi-purpose oil and finished with invisible hairspray.

They adapt from the bohemian crown braid to urban versions with hair jewelry.

The messy bun , a romantic , undone look , can be achieved in five minutes thanks to a texturizing spray applied with the head forward.

A few strands pulled around the hair tie and some snow clips are enough to achieve this highly sought-after natural look.

The Sleek Bun , or low sleek bun, is emerging as the sophisticated hairstyle of the moment.

Spotted on the catwalks, adopted notably by Bella Hadid, it is achieved with styling gel applied generously to the roots and temples, then a brush to pull the lengths without bumps.

The high ponytail is reinvented with two braided strands framing the face, secured after application of a sea salt spray.

The low ponytail with a scarf tied around the crochet elastic creates a chic and bohemian look that can be achieved every day.

Hairstyles for long hair for women: find the style that suits you

Choosing a haircut depends primarily on your hair type. Here are the profiles best suited to each style:

Thick hair: the butterfly cut with its fluid layering and short strands directed towards the face creates a striking dynamic effect.

the butterfly cut with its fluid layering and short strands directed towards the face creates a striking dynamic effect. Fine hair: the blunt cut, cut in a straight line, gives weight to the ends and makes the hair appear thicker.

the blunt cut, cut in a straight line, gives weight to the ends and makes the hair appear thicker. Wavy or straight hair: the long, slightly layered V-shaped cut, versatile and easy to maintain, is a perfect fit.

the long, slightly layered V-shaped cut, versatile and easy to maintain, is a perfect fit. Looking for something timeless? The classic cut with curtain bangs remains elegant for a wide variety of hair types.

The classic cut with curtain bangs remains elegant for a wide variety of hair types. Looking for character: the Birkin fringe, tapered and longer on the sides, popularized by Suki Waterhouse and Dakota Johnson, recalls the iconic style of the 70s.

The time available for daily styling and the frequency of visits to the hairdresser remain crucial factors. Some haircuts require regular touch-ups every two months.

Beach waves, blow-dries and textured hairstyles: volume is key

Hairstyles that play on texture and movement embody the spirit of the 2025 trends .

Beach waves are achieved with a flat iron by wrapping each section of hair around it, then releasing the curls by hand to let them cool in the palm of your hand. A light hairspray applied with your head forward completes the natural and luminous look.

The 90s-inspired blowout , Rachel Green's iconic signature look from Friends , is back with a modern twist. Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have brought it back into the spotlight. A heated brush creates volume at the roots, and a texturizing powder amplifies the effect.

A natural wavy effect is achieved without heat: two braids made before bed with a sea salt spray are all it takes. These methods, which don't involve using a straightener, preserve the hair fiber in the long term.

Long hair care and maintenance: the right steps to take

Impeccable lengths begin with a rigorous routine. Brushing your hair before shampooing prevents breakage and removes accumulated residue. According to hair dermatologists, trimming the ends every two to four months prevents split ends, even when you're trying to grow your hair longer.

Here are the essential steps for optimal maintenance:

Gently detangle the lengths with a soft-bristled brush before washing. Always apply a heat protectant spray before using a hair straightener. Use hair oils and leave-in conditioners on colored hair. Protect the lengths from sea salt in summer, rinse after the sea, then wash with a suitable shampoo. Combat winter static electricity with moisturizing treatments and a styling cream.

Softness remains key for everyday wear. A soft towel minimizes frizz. Heat-free methods, such as braids and buns done in the evening, preserve shine and definition.

Hair products suited to your hair type make all the difference between damaged hair and a mane worthy of the most beautiful looks at international Fashion Weeks.

From the pre-1920s when all women wore their hair long until the 2020s marked by the return of naturalness and volume, long hair has never lost its power of seduction .

It continues to evolve, season after season, carried with pride and creativity.