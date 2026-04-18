The year 2026 marks a real turning point in hair aesthetics. Between the confident return of iconic references from the 90s and 2000s, a strong minimalism and an appreciation of natural textures, women's hairstyle trends offer a new range of possibilities.

Whether your hair is fine, curly, straight or wavy, every profile finds its answer this season.

From architectural cuts to luminous colours, and revisited accessories, 2026 celebrates the diversity of personalities and lifestyles.

The trendy haircuts of 2026 that suit all body types

Among short haircuts, the mini shag is emerging as the big winner of 2026. Inspired by the classic shag, it focuses on layering and texture with light layers on top and tapered ends.

It creates the illusion of density on fine hair and lightens the look of thick hair. Its natural styling appeals to those who don't have an hour to spend on blow-drying every morning.

The bixie, a bold cross between the pixie and the bob , is appealing thanks to its versatility. Longer on top and tapered at the edges, it can be worn with subtle layers for a natural and structured look.

It frames the face without hardening it, a quality appreciated for many face shapes.

For those who prefer longer hair, the Butterfly Effect is the go-to long cut . Its pronounced layering around the face creates framing strands that evoke butterfly wings.

It refines features, softens the angles of a square face, and adds definition to a round face. Suitable for all skin textures, it also suits all lifestyles thanks to its quick application.

The Christy Cut , directly inspired by 90s modeling, is making a strong comeback. Mid-length, reaching the shoulders or just above, it features subtle layering and slightly shorter framing layers that soften the features.

Worn with a center part, it enhances its vintage and elegant character. Air-dried or blow-dried, it offers a chic silhouette adaptable to every personality.

These cuts meet a variety of needs: natural texture, lifestyle and face shape guide the final choice.

The bob and its variations: the must-have star haircut of 2026

The bob is clearly dominating the hair trends of 2026, offered in a multitude of variations to suit all styles. The blunt bob, a short, sharp, and graphic bob , embraces a strong minimalism.

Its clean lines work particularly well on straight or slightly wavy hair, revealing all the shine of the hair fiber.

The French bob gets a modern makeover with a longer fringe, a slight asymmetry, or a flip at the ends. This revisited Parisian bob offers a vibrant and edgy look, a perfect blend of modernity and timeless elegance.

Among the variations of the bob, the Japanese bob, also known as the Japanese bob, is experiencing spectacular growth . It recorded more than 55,000 searches in one month, representing a 71% increase year-on-year.

This minimalist cut relies on a rigorous technique: clean lines, controlled volume, and movement inherent in the cut itself. It sits between the jaw and the collarbone.

Celebrities like Keira Knightley , Rihanna , and Angèle have adopted it. Touch-ups every six to eight weeks are still necessary to maintain its precision.

The tousled lob appeals to those with fine, flat hair. Its tapered ends create movement, its unstructured texture gives the illusion of volume, and it suits oval, round, or heart-shaped faces.

The asymmetrical lob, longer on one side, structures the face whether it's straight or wavy. The bob, in all its forms, remains the most requested cut in salons and the most fertile ground for reinterpretation according to individual personalities.

Bangs, accessories and hair effects: the details that make the difference in 2026

The details transform an ordinary haircut into a true style statement. The seventies-style fringe , slightly parted in the center , frames the face with retro softness. Whether wispy or fuller, it's easy to maintain with a round brush or texturizing spray.

The long, dense fringe, neither micro nor extremely tapered, frames the eyes and integrates with both lengths and bobs.

The side parting is making a notable comeback. Deeper and more defined, it instantly adds volume and a sophisticated look. It works with almost any haircut, as seen on the runways this season.

As for accessories, here are the must-haves of the season:

The wide 90s-style plastic headband, available in beige, black or tortoiseshell

Hair jewelry—gold threads, charms, hair rings—adorns strands or braids for a luxurious bohemian effect

The wet hair effect, achieved with gel on damp hair and dried with a diffuser, creates a sexy and wild look suitable for all hair lengths.

These details allow you to transform an existing hairstyle without going to the salon . They represent one of the most accessible ways to express yourself in the 2026 season.

Trendy colors and hair coloring: the hair shades to adopt in 2026

Bessette blonde is poised to be the star shade of spring 2026. This warm honey blonde with golden and champagne highlights, directly inspired by the 90s, gives the impression that the hair has been lightened by the sun. Luminous and natural, it flatters a wide range of skin tones.

Raven black is emerging as one of the chicest hair colors of the season. This deep shade with its myriad highlights makes hair appear fuller and healthier.

Copper and red shades, meanwhile, beautifully capture the spring light and remain vibrant with the right coloring techniques.

The ombré 2.0 is appealing because of its absolute naturalness . This very gradual blend between dark roots and blonde lengths allows you to space out salon appointments, a significant advantage for busy schedules.

Natural coloring remains the preferred method to reveal the shine and luster of the hair fiber.

Gloss is once again an essential ally for instantly revitalizing hair after winter. Combined with a deep conditioning treatment, it addresses the needs of very dry and dull hair. The choice of color should take into account skin tone, texture, and the desired level of maintenance.

The 2026 trends offer options for all profiles , from the most natural to the most assertive, without ever imposing a single standard of beauty.