Warrior women with hair flowing in the North wind, women wearing their braids like warriors' crowns: the Viking women's hairstyle enchants and inspires far beyond the Scandinavian borders.

Far from being mere ornaments, these hairstyles embodied freedom, social status, and strong identity in Nordic societies. Today, fueled by the popularity of the Vikings series and Nordic culture, these styles are experiencing a spectacular revival.

Whether your hair is long, medium-length or short, we've gathered over 30 authentic inspirations to help you embrace this timeless warrior style.

The historical and cultural foundations of Viking women's hairstyles

In Nordic society, long hair symbolized freedom, dignity, and social status .

Free women proudly displayed their hair, while slaves often had shaved heads: a visible and eloquent distinction.

These hairstyles reflected a constant balance between functionality and elegance, suited to the many responsibilities of Viking women.

Archaeological discoveries confirm this cultural importance. Bone combs and finely engraved hairpins have been found during excavations.

Of note: most Vikings carried a small comb in their leather pouch for daily hair care. These items demonstrate a remarkable level of hygiene and attention to hair for the time.

Contrary to popular belief, Viking hairstyles were rarely symmetrical . Ornaments were integrated in a chaotic and organic way, creating a raw and authentic charm.

Braids were the most distinctive element of these looks: French, Dutch, peasant, fishtail, side braids or micro-braids, they came in endless variations depending on the occasion and the rank of the wearer.

Master the iconic braiding techniques for an authentic style

The Dutch braid remains the essential foundation of warrior looks. It involves passing the strands underneath, creating a pronounced texture resting on the scalp. This type of braiding offers a visual strength that the French braid cannot always match.

Intricate braids combine small braided strands with larger sections, playing with textures and volume for a sophisticated result. Braiding with multiple strands, from two to five, requires practice.

And let's remember: imperfect braids are an integral part of Nordic aesthetics . Imperfection is a quality here.

From a technical standpoint, always start with clean, well-detangled hair, divided into equal sections. A salt spray or a pass with a curling iron will provide the necessary texture for the braids to hold.

For fine hair, texturizing powders and pancaking create a welcome illusion of thickness. For very straight hair, a light backcombing at the roots before starting is essential.

30 Viking hairstyle inspirations for women based on hair length

Viking hairstyles for long hair

There are many possibilities for long hair. Loose, natural curls, wavy and worn loose without a straightener, embody the Viking style in its purest form .

A ponytail, whether high or low, allows the hair to flow freely. The half-up, half-down style, with the top part braided or tied back, combines practicality and romance.

Soft, loose braid for casual occasions

Tight central braid, similar to a French braid

Two braids brought over each shoulder

Side curls for a mysterious and dramatic effect

Side braids with small French braids above the ear make the hair on the other side appear even fuller. The shaved side, sometimes adorned with a runic symbol, represents the style of the true warrior woman.

The crown hairstyle, formed of two side braids joined on top of the head like a diadem, is adorned with leather laces or woolen threads.

Finally, loose hair with central braids combines waves and structure for a sophisticated result with no apparent effort.

Viking hairstyles for medium-length hair

Mid-length hair offers great versatility. Side braids and twists keep the hair in place while adding a touch of warrior style.

Mid-height styles complemented by loose strands reflect Nordic heritage while remaining practical for everyday tasks.

Twists combined with fine braids capture the spirit of Viking women in a modern and accessible interpretation.

Viking hairstyles for short hair

Short hair doesn't preclude a Viking style; quite the opposite. Micro-braids on the sides, placed close to the temples, create the illusion of a shaved head.

Small asymmetrical braids, geometric shaved patterns and metallic accessories or leather headbands perfectly complement this bold warrior look.

This style is suitable for cosplay, carnival, and everyday wear.

Take inspiration from Lagertha's hairstyles and the characters in the Vikings series

Lagertha remains the ultimate reference for female Viking hairstyles in pop culture.

Its style is characterized by a striking visual contrast between worked, braided or shaved sides, and an imposing central volume .

This structure freed the face during combat while protecting the nape of the neck: a logic that was as much functional as aesthetic.

To recreate this silhouette, verticality and volume are essential. The hairdressers in the series used string or thread to tie the different braids together, creating complex and durable structures.

These techniques can be reproduced at home with a little patience.

For comparison, the male characters also offer useful references. Ragnar Lothbrok wore his head partially shaved with central braids. Rollo sported a long, flowing mane with twisted strands on the sides.

Björn opted for braided and tied half-moon hairstyles. These styles directly influence today's trends in women's warrior hairstyles for festivals and cosplay.

Accessorize your Viking hairstyle for an authentic and striking look.

Accessories played a central role in Nordic aesthetics. Beads, available in silver, bronze, wood, bone or precious metals , are slipped onto a strand or the end of a braid.

Engraved with runes symbolizing protection or strength, they give a strong symbolic character to the hairstyle.

To insert them, a bead threader or thin wire is all you need. Metal rings, hairpins, and spools complete the arsenal of Viking accessories.

Leather bands wrapped around a ponytail add an organic texture while concealing the plastic elastics. The leather provides superior natural friction compared to silk ribbons, preventing the embellishments from slipping.

The linen threads interwoven in the braids added a bohemian, natural touch. The gold ornaments symbolized the wealth and natural authority of the woman who wore them.

Style Level Time Occasion Ponytail with pearls Beginner 5 min Daily Central Dutch braid Beginner 10 min Sports, outdoors Side micro-braids Intermediate 15-20 min Daily Crown of noble braids Intermediate 20 min Weddings, ceremonies Faux braided hawk with volume Advance 30-45 min Parties, festivals, cosplay

Adapt Viking hairstyles to your hair type

The Nordic warrior style can be adapted to all hair types thanks to a few targeted technical adjustments. For fine hair, texturizing powders before braiding and the pancaking technique create a convincing illusion of density.

Dutch braids enhance your look without requiring a large amount of hair.

For very straight hair, light backcombing at the roots and light fixing products prevent accessories from slipping.

For short hair, focusing on temple braids and using styling wax or gel can create a modern and striking asymmetrical style.

The Viking bob haircut deserves special attention. Without bangs, with a uniform length and perfectly moisturized , it allows for accentuating sections with braids and ornaments.

The top can even be styled in a mid-length, mid-length style. Mid-length hair, meanwhile, combines twists, side braids, and loose strands beautifully for a modern, Nordic, and personal look.

Care and maintenance for impeccable and long-lasting Viking hairstyles

Viking women placed great importance on hair care. This meticulousness remains relevant today: a healthy scalp is the foundation of any complex braiding .

Moisturizing products and hair serums preserve the beauty and vitality of hair over time.

Dry oils provide suppleness and a smooth finish. Healthy hair offers better grip, preventing braids from slipping and ornaments from falling out.

Use discreet elastics and light fixing products to keep styles looking impeccable.

Avoid tight braids that put tension on the hair fiber. Opt for gentle styling techniques to limit breakage. Secure the hairstyle with U-shaped hairpins, hidden under the braids. Lightly dampen or apply styling wax to improve the hold of the side micro-braids.

Taking care of one's hair is an act of self-respect , as well as tradition.

The Nordic warrior women understood this well: well-maintained hair reflects the strength and dignity of the woman who wears it, regardless of her lifestyle or body type.