How often should you really wash your hair?

Should you wash your hair every day, every three days, or only once a week? While the question comes up often, the answer is far from universal. The best routine is first and foremost the one that suits your hair, your scalp… and your daily life.

Daily shampooing: a good or a bad idea?

Contrary to popular belief, washing your hair every day isn't necessarily recommended. Frequent shampooing can actually strip away sebum, the natural film that protects the scalp and hair shaft. In response, the scalp may produce even more sebum, giving the impression that hair gets greasy even faster.

However, there's no need to feel guilty: if your lifestyle or comfort level leads you to wash them daily, that's perfectly fine. The important thing is to use suitable products and listen to your hair's needs.

Each hair type has its own rhythm

The ideal frequency depends mainly on the nature of your hair.

Fine or oily hair often benefits from being washed every two to three days.

So-called "normal" hair generally finds its balance with one to two shampoos per week.

Dry, curly or frizzy hair , which is naturally less oily, can often be washed less frequently in order to preserve its softness and hydration.

Rather than following a set rule, simply observe how your hair reacts.

Your lifestyle also changes things

It's impossible to talk about frequency without considering your daily routine. A workout, heavy perspiration, pollution, or even the regular use of styling products can make you want to wash your hair more often. Conversely, if your scalp remains comfortable and your hair stays fresh for several days, there's no need to shampoo sooner. Your schedule, habits, and preferences are just as important as the recommendations.

The right habits for a gentle wash

Frequency isn't everything: how you wash your hair is just as important. Opt for lukewarm water rather than very hot, gently massage your scalp with your fingertips without rubbing vigorously, rinse thoroughly, and choose a shampoo suited to your hair type. There's no need to use a large amount either: a small amount is often enough.

Want to space out your shampoos? Do it gradually.

If you want to reduce how often you wash your hair, it's best to do it gradually. The scalp sometimes needs a few weeks to find a new balance. Between washes, dry shampoo can provide a quick refresh, while an updo makes it easy to wait an extra day if you like.

There is no absolute rule

Ultimately, the best frequency is the one that suits you. Yes, it's often better to space out washes rather than washing your hair every day. However, everyone does what they want… and what they can. Between daily constraints, workouts, hair type, or simply personal preferences, there's no universal rule.

The key is to find a routine that works for you. Healthy hair doesn't follow a strict schedule; it primarily reflects a balance that suits you.