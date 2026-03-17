Bleached eyebrows are making a comeback: Adriana Karembeu and Kylie Jenner are embracing the trend

Long relegated to the catwalk, bleached eyebrows are making a comeback in the beauty world. In 2026, this beauty trend is popping up in photoshoots and on social media. Popularized by iconic figures, the "bleached brow" is transforming faces… and changing the rules.

Adriana Karembeu revives the movement

Adriana Karembeu recently turned heads with this beauty choice. Spotted in Paris earlier this year, she unveiled a striking transformation: short hair and almost completely shaved eyebrows. The result? An almost ethereal look. By reducing the natural contrast of the eyebrows, this technique instantly alters the perception of the features. The overall effect is more minimalist, almost futuristic.

Good news: you don't necessarily need to undergo permanent hair bleaching to achieve this effect. A little well-applied makeup can be enough to try out this look, without any commitment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephane Rolland (@stephanerolland_paris)

Kylie Jenner confirms the trend

A few weeks later, Kylie Jenner also sported bleached eyebrows in a much-discussed Vanity Fair photoshoot. Known for her dark brows, she appeared this time with almost invisible eyebrows, sometimes subtly tinted gold. A transformation that completely changed the balance of her face.

With her massive influence in the beauty world, Kylie Jenner plays a key role in popularizing this trend. Whereas "bleached brows" were previously confined to fashion shows or editorials, they are now becoming a mainstream topic.

A trend that didn't start yesterday.

While this look may seem new, it actually has a long history. Bleached eyebrows appeared as early as the 1970s in certain alternative scenes, before being widely adopted in the 1990s. Designers like Alexander McQueen and Thierry Mugler then used them to radically transform faces on the catwalks.

The idea is simple: by "erasing" the eyebrows, you create an almost blank canvas. The gaze becomes more graphic, eye makeup takes center stage, and the entire face gains an artistic dimension. Today, this aesthetic is making a comeback with a more accessible approach, somewhere between experimentation and playing with established conventions.

A bold, yet adaptable look

Adopting bleached eyebrows can seem intimidating. This type of transformation immediately changes facial expression, which can be surprising at first glance. Chemical bleaching, often done with peroxide, also requires caution and, ideally, the intervention of a professional.

However, there are simple alternatives for testing the trend risk-free. Makeup allows you to temporarily neutralize eyebrow color with concealer or foundation, then set everything with a gel. A perfect option for gently exploring this trend. And above all, remember: your face doesn't need to be "transformed" to look its best. This trend is a playground, not a requirement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jadan ◡̈ (@jadanstorm)

Ultimately, the return of bleached eyebrows marks an interesting turning point in current trends. After years dominated by thick, defined, and highly structured brows, we're now seeing a shift towards more experimental looks. This trend serves as a reminder of something essential: beauty isn't a rigid set of rules. It's a space for self-expression, where you can play, experiment… or simply stay true to what makes you feel good.