"Tightlining": this minimalist method for a "more intense" look

Makeup
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Aleks Magnusson / Pexels

In the world of makeup, some techniques emphasize subtlety rather than dramatic effects. "Tightlining" is one such technique: discreet, quick, and almost invisible, it promises to naturally enhance the eyes. It's a trend that's gaining popularity while allowing for a free and uninhibited approach to beauty.

An invisible technique that changes everything… or almost everything

Tightlining involves applying a pencil directly to the base of the upper lashes, on the inner rim of the eyelid. Unlike traditional eyeliner, no visible line is drawn to define the eye.

The result? The appearance of fuller lashes and a slightly more defined look, without any obvious transformation. The eye remains natural, simply a little more structured. This is precisely why this technique is so widely used by professional makeup artists: it allows them to enhance the eyes without weighing down the makeup or altering the natural features.

Why is this method so popular?

The success of tightlining is part of a broader beauty trend: that of light, buildable makeup focused on enhancing rather than transforming. Many people today are looking for simple, quick, and easy-to-wear everyday looks. Tightlining perfectly meets this need: it integrates seamlessly into both a minimalist routine and a more elaborate makeup look.

It's important to remember, however: you don't need a "more intense gaze" to enhance your natural beauty. Your eyes, in all their uniqueness, are already expressive, vibrant, and sufficient just as they are. Makeup, in this case, is simply one tool among many, never a requirement or a means of correction.

How to easily achieve tightlining

The technique requires a bit of precision, but remains achievable with a little practice. Ideally, use a pencil designed for sensitive areas, with a soft texture to avoid discomfort. By gently lifting the eyelid, you can apply the product in small dabs between the upper lashes. The idea is to fill in the gaps, not to draw a line.

Regarding colors:

  • Brown offers a very soft finish
  • Black creates more contrast
  • Grey or taupe shades allow for an intermediate effect

For longer-lasting wear, it is best to choose long-lasting formulas to prevent the product from migrating throughout the day.

Tightlining is regularly used backstage, during fashion shows, and in photo shoots. It helps to define the eyes while maintaining a highly sought-after "nothing-but-skin" effect. It's also an excellent base if you want to add mascara or a light eyeshadow on top, without overwhelming the look. However, this technique remains an option: it's neither essential nor superior to other ways of applying makeup… or not wearing any makeup at all.

A free approach to makeup

Tightlining is so popular because it embodies a freer vision of beauty. A vision where you choose what you do, when you do it, and above all, why you do it. You might want to intensify your gaze some days and prefer to leave it completely natural on others. Both are equally valid. Makeup shouldn't be a way to "correct" or "cheat," but rather a playground, a way to explore, have fun, or enhance your features as you wish.

In summary, "tightlining" can be an interesting technique, easy to adopt, but your gaze does not need to be transformed to be beautiful: it already is, with all its expressiveness and authenticity.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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