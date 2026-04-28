Hippie makeup for women embodies a creative freedom born in the 60s and continued into the 70s .

This retro style, worn by icons like Donna Summer, Farrah Fawcett or Bianca Jagger , oscillates between sunny naturalness and dazzling disco glamour.

Today, this look is experiencing a significant resurgence in popularity, particularly at festivals like Coachella in California . Whether for everyday wear or a festive occasion, bohemian makeup offers endless possibilities.

We guide you step by step to master this art, from complexion to accessories.

The ideal complexion for a retro 70s hippie makeup look

All good hippie makeup starts with well-prepared skin . The hydration step remains essential: a day cream or BB cream lays the foundation for a luminous and long-lasting complexion.

This attention to the skin, whatever its nature or morphology, guarantees a harmonious and natural result.

Unlike the 50s and 60s , which favoured total coverage that was sometimes heavy, the 70s revolutionized the approach to foundation.

The preferred approach was a light, glossy texture, providing an immediate youthful glow. A concealer or targeted corrector was all that was needed to camouflage imperfections without weighing down the complexion.

Tan and glow like in the 70s

A tanned complexion is one of the most recognizable signatures of the retro hippie style.

The bronzing powder, chosen two shades darker than the natural skin color , is applied to the cheekbones, chin, jawline and tip of the nose.

When well blended, it gives that tanned and sun-kissed look so characteristic of the era.

The golden highlighter is then used to illuminate the face. Apply it to the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, and the inner corner of the eye for a luminous and sensual effect. A light pink blush on the cheeks adds a romantic and glamorous touch to the overall look.

For lovers of natural details, artificial freckles, drawn with a brown pencil and then carefully blended, bring an authentic and spontaneous charm.

A compact mattifying powder, applied with a brush, then guarantees long-lasting wear.

Eye makeup to enhance a 70s hippie look

The hippie chic look is built around one essential rule: harmony with the outfit . If the outfit features strong patterns or bright colors, eye makeup should remain natural and light.

Conversely, a simple outfit leaves plenty of room for a strong gaze.

The 1960s had established thick false eyelashes and dramatic eyeliner. The 1970s broke with this code by favoring waterproof mascara applied to both upper and lower lashes.

This choice guarantees an open and expressive look without being over the top. The eyebrows, meanwhile, remained naturally thick, lightly colored, or simply untouched.

Bohemian style eyeshadows and eyeliner

Eyeshadows of the time came in a rich and varied palette. Blue, green, purple, earth tones... most featured iridescent finishes , characteristic of the groovy look of that decade.

White or silver was often used to highlight the eyebrows to enhance the eyes. Black or matching eyeliner was worn mainly on the upper eyelid, with a gold highlighter in the inner corner of the eye.

For a disco look inspired by Donna Summer or Bianca Jagger , a single-color glitter eyeshadow was applied to the eyelid and crease. The same shade, slightly darker, was applied to the lower eyelid.

Joan Jett, for her part, popularized a thick eyeliner on both eyelids, a testament to a punk spirit and an assumed rebellion that contrasted with the prevailing natural look.

Lips and nails in a retro hippie style

Lips play a central role in hippie women's makeup. The 1970s era saw the rise of a wide variety of alluring shades:

Plum, blackberry and cranberry for deep and bold hues

Peach, raspberry and pale pink for the softer, pastel versions

Glossy finishes reigned supreme. Matte lipsticks simply had no place in this decade. Colored glosses in peach or pink hues, or earthy brown lipsticks, perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the era.

A lip pencil defines the outline of the mouth before applying lipstick, then a gloss on top intensifies the shiny and plump effect so typical of the style.

Bohemian nails to complete the hippie beauty

The bohemian chic style is also expressed at the fingertips. Brightly colored nail polishes , worn on both hands and feet, extend the festive and creative spirit of the whole look.

It is perfectly possible to combine several shades on different nails to achieve a decidedly bohemian result.

This chromatic freedom reflects the emancipation and independence that characterized the hippie movement in its very essence.

The hippie hairstyle: hair and accessories to complete the look

Hairstyles are the natural extension of hippie makeup for women. Loose, wavy hair is the iconic choice of the 70s retro style.

For a change of pace, two braids or a low bun provide a different touch while remaining true to the bohemian aesthetic.

Hair accessories play a key role. Casually tied scarves, large colorful scrunchies or flowers tucked into the hair directly evoke the flower power movement.

This floral trend reached its peak in the 70s and remains today an immediately recognizable visual symbol at festivals.

Essential jewelry and accessories for the bohemian style

To complete the total hippie chic look, bohemian jewelry is a must.

Earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings in gold or silver, pearls and shells for ankles... each piece contributes to the overall visual harmony .

The bag completes the silhouette: a straw clutch, fringed bag or shoulder bag in beige or brown perfectly matches the spirit of the style.

A straw hat or one in a beige shade matching the bag, worn when the hair is loose, elegantly completes the look.

A colorful or patterned belt, worn over a dress or pants, provides the essential finishing touch to this complete bohemian chic style.

How to achieve the perfect hippie makeup look for a Coachella-style festival

Coachella , held annually in California, has become the global showcase for contemporary hippie chic style. Since its inception, this festival has celebrated festive, creative, and unapologetic makeup, far removed from conventions.

This is the perfect opportunity to express your personality without any restraint.

Highlighter becomes the centerpiece of this festival makeup look.

Applied liberally to the cheekbones, inner corner of the eye, nose and hollow of the upper lip, it gives the skin an incomparable sunny and festive glow.

Bright colors and glitter invade the eyelids: a colorful eyeshadow combined with glitter eyeliner transforms the eyes into a true work of art.

Sequins, pearls and stars glued to the forehead, above the eyebrows or under the eyes complete this extravagant festival makeup.

For the lips, harmony with the overall look remains the priority : if the eyes are heavily made up, a nude or slightly pink shade will suffice. If the eyes are more understated, a glossy plum or raspberry lip can dominate the look.

In 1969, the Woodstock festival laid the foundations for this free and colorful aesthetic that still inspires millions of women around the world today, regardless of their body type or lifestyle.