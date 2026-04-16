Carnival is much more than just a costume parade. It's an invitation to reinvent oneself, to play with colors, shapes and patterns to create spectacular artistic transformations.

Every year, especially around Mardi Gras, thousands of women seek original ideas to enhance their costumes. Makeup remains the central element of this transformation.

Whether it's a striking animal look, a fantasy character, or a face inspired by a distant culture, the possibilities are endless and accessible to all.

A magical unicorn makeup look for the carnival

The necessary equipment

To create this fairy-tale makeup, gather the following items: black, gold, white, pink and blue eyeshadow , as well as fine brushes for details and wide brushes to cover larger areas.

Glitter adds that essential touch of sparkle to the unicorn world. Each shade plays a specific role: gold structures the horn, pink softens the overall look, and blue highlights the eyes.

The steps involved

Start by drawing a golden horn in the middle of the forehead using a fine brush. Then draw two pink semicircles around the horn to frame this central element.

Draw white ears filled with pink directly onto the forehead, on either side of the horn. Draw blue lines above the eyelids to intensify the gaze. Finish the outline of the horn in black with even horizontal strokes.

Add pink arabesques, thin white lines, and small white stars to enrich the composition. Finish with a generous application of glitter.

The happy clown makeup, a classic of the carnival

The necessary equipment

This tutorial requires white, blue and red eyeshadow , red cream makeup , sponges and brushes.

White face paint serves as a base covering the entire face, blue provides the contrast of expressive triangles, while red creates the iconic mouth and rosy cheeks of the clown.

The sponges ensure a uniform and even application.

The steps involved

Cover the entire face with white face paint using a clean sponge . Draw two blue triangles above the eyebrows and two symmetrical triangles under the eyes to create a comical and theatrical expression.

Apply red blush to the cheeks and tip of the nose. Then draw a wide clown mouth with red cream makeup, lifting the corners for a joyful expression.

Complete the look with a small clown hat to perfect this festive costume.

White eyeshadow for the base

Blue eyeshadow for expressive triangles

Red blush for the cheeks and nose

Red cream makeup for the lips

Various sponges and brushes

Tiger makeup, for a successful animal look

The necessary equipment

To convincingly portray this feline, equip yourself with white, orange, yellow and black face paint, sponges and brushes.

The subtlety of this look lies in the nuances: the gradual transition from yellow to orange creates a natural and convincing gradient, close to real tiger fur.

The steps involved

Apply yellow eyeshadow to the forehead, nose, and cheeks with a sponge, covering evenly. Then, outline the face in orange, creating a smooth gradient towards the edges.

Draw white lines above the eyelids and paint the muzzle white to simulate the characteristic light area of the tiger.

Draw symmetrical black lines on the forehead , the outlines of the eyes, the cheeks, the tip of the nose and add the whiskers.

Between each black line, insert thin white lines for an even more realistic effect.

A colorful and festive parrot makeup look for the carnival

The necessary equipment

This exuberant makeup requires a complete palette: white, black, red, yellow, orange, blue and green eyeshadows , precise brushes and sponges.

To take the disguise further, headbands adorned with feathers or novelty contact lenses will dramatically intensify the final result.

The steps involved

Form yellow arcs around the eyes as a starting point. Paint above the eyelashes in orange, then in red to create a chromatic progression reminiscent of plumage.

Draw blue and white lines on the cheeks. Draw thick black lines around the eyes and form a black circle on the nose to imitate the beak. Color the eyebrows and the tops of the eyes white.

Finally, dab some green eyeshadow onto the blue part of the face to add depth.

Form yellow arcs around the eyes

Paint orange, then red, above the eyelashes

Draw blue and white lines on the cheeks

Draw thick black lines and a black circle on the nose

Tap the green area on the blue area

Rainbow makeup, a dazzling idea for carnival

The necessary equipment

Plan to have red, orange, yellow, green, white, purple and blue eyeshadows , sponges and brushes.

The quality of the eyeshadows is crucial here: bright and well-pigmented shades guarantee a luminous and distinctive result, particularly visible during a street fashion show.

The steps involved

Draw colored arcs from the top of the nose to the forehead on one side, and from the nose to the chin on the other. Apply the colors in the canonical order of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple.

Blend the colors by dabbing with a sponge to create a natural gradient. Add white crosses and dots to the rainbow for an even more elaborate and graphic effect.

A bold pirate makeup look to stand out at the carnival

The necessary equipment

Gather white, black and red eyeshadow , sponges and brushes.

This costume is perfect for women wishing to assert a strong, decisive look, very far removed from the usual standards of feminine makeup.

The steps involved

Draw a red headband across the forehead, extending down towards the right ear. Outline the headband in black, adding small white circles to mimic embroidery. Draw a black eye patch over the left eye, a signature pirate feature.

Add a black mustache and a thick beard. A pirate hat or a scarf tied around the head will complete this striking costume.

Red headband extending down towards the ear

Black outlines with white circles

Black eye patch over the left eye

Black mustache and beard

Catrina makeup, for a mysterious and elegant carnival

What you need to know about this makeup

La Catrina is much more than just makeup: it is a Mexican cultural symbol deeply rooted in the tradition of Día de los Muertos, celebrated every November 2nd.

The Mexican skull is the very essence of this look where makeup is the central element of the disguise, without requiring complex accessories.

Its simultaneously mysterious and refined appearance makes it a very popular choice on Instagram and Pinterest.

The main outlines of the project

Apply a white base coat covering the entire face. Draw colorful floral and geometric designs around the eyes and on the forehead using fine brushes. Draw bold black outlines to resemble a skull, especially around the mouth and eyes.

Add gold or sequined details for a touch of luxury. An elegant dress and a flower-adorned hat complete this exciting look.

A hippie flower makeup look, an original and poetic idea

What characterizes this makeup

The floral hippie makeup look is captivating in its lightness and whimsy. This colorful and joyful look focuses primarily on the eyes, transforming them into veritable floral compositions.

This is an idea that is particularly shared on Facebook and appreciated by women who want a sunny and whimsical carnival.

The main outlines of the project

Choose bright, complementary colors for the petals. Draw oval or rounded shapes around the eye, radiating them outwards from the face.

Add a gold or yellow flower center to the inner corner of the eye. Complete the look with glitter or hairspray for a luminous and magical effect. Fresh or artificial flowers in the hair enhance this spring costume.

Oval petals radiating around the eye

Gold or yellow center in the inner corner

Glitter and hairspray for sparkle

Flowers in the hair as an accessory

Some tips for perfecting your carnival makeup

Choosing the right products

Water-based makeup requires more practice than traditional paints, but offers spectacular results and remarkable staying power. Cream makeup is easier to apply and well-suited for beginners.

Always test products on your wrist before applying them to your face, especially if you are doing this type of makeup for a child.

Enhance your makeup with the right accessories

Brilliantine and glitter enhance any look, whether it's a unicorn or a Catrina. Accessories like hats, headpieces, or novelty contact lenses significantly amplify the effect of the chosen makeup.

These techniques also work well for Halloween as well as for carnival, thus multiplying the opportunities to reuse them.

Glitter and glitter for all looks

Hats and headdresses according to the character

Novelty contact lenses for a striking effect

Themed accessories to enhance the costume

Indian makeup, a timeless carnival look

The necessary equipment

This understated yet striking makeup requires white eyeshadow, red cream makeup, and fine brushes .

To complete the costume and give it an immersive dimension, a feathered headdress, a quiver or a decorative axe prove to be particularly effective accessories.

The steps involved

Draw a wide horizontal red line connecting the two ends of the face, passing under the eyes. Draw a white line on each cheek, below the red line, connecting it to the nose.

Draw a white line from the lips to the chin. Add four symmetrical vertical lines on the cheeks for the traditional pattern. Complete with your chosen accessories to perfect this timeless costume.

Sally's makeup: a carnival idea for fans of cult characters

Who is Sally and why is this makeup ideal for carnival?

Sally is the iconic character from The Nightmare Before Christmas , the animated film by Tim Burton released in 1993.

Recognizable by her stitched face and bluish hues, this cult character inspires many women each year who want original, artistic makeup that is immediately identifiable in the crowd during the carnival.

The main outlines of the project

Apply a pale blue base coat to the entire face. Draw black seams on the cheeks, chin, and forehead using a fine brush.

Add small black dots on either side of each seam to mimic the character's characteristic thread stitches.

Highlight your eyes in black for an intense and expressive look. A red wig and a plaid dress perfectly complete this unique costume.