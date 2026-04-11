"Sunkissed" makeup: the beauty trend that will dominate spring 2026

Beachy glow, golden skin and natural radiance: "sunkissed" makeup is everywhere this spring 2026. Inspired by the sun's glow on the skin, this look is appealing for its freshness and simplicity.

A radiant complexion easily

The "sunkissed" trend is based on a simple idea: enhancing your skin without transforming it. It's not about concealing, but rather highlighting what's already there. In line with the "skin first" movement, the emphasis is on lightweight textures such as tinted serums or buildable foundations. The goal? To let your skin's natural texture show through, with its nuances, its vibrancy, its radiance.

To recreate this sun-kissed effect, bronzer is applied to the areas that the sun naturally touches: the tops of the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, the temples, and the forehead. A blush in peach or pink tones then brightens the complexion for an instant healthy glow. Cream or liquid textures are particularly popular because they blend seamlessly into the skin and provide a smooth finish.

Well-placed touches of light

Another key element of the look is light. Highlighter is used sparingly to capture the light and create that "sun-kissed skin" effect. Golden, champagne, or slightly coppery shades are preferred to add warmth without looking artificial. Some people also like to add fake beauty marks, a trick popularized on social media to enhance the illusion of naturally sun-kissed skin.

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A warm and subtle look

When it comes to eyes, the trend remains light. "Sunkissed" makeup favors warm shades like bronze, terracotta, or golden beige, which add depth while remaining natural. A simple lengthening mascara is often enough to open up the eyes. Eyeliner becomes optional: everything is designed to maintain a harmonious balance without looking overdone. The result? A luminous, soft look that complements the rest of the face.

Fresh and natural lips

To complete this spring look, lips are adorned with glossy or satin textures. Tinted glosses and balms are the stars of the moment. The shades remain close to the natural lip color: pink, warm nude, or peach. Here again, the idea is to enhance without masking, in a light and comfortable way.

A trend… but not an obligation

The reason "sunkissed" makeup is so popular is also because it easily adapts to all skin tones and preferences. You can adjust it, intensify it, or simplify it to suit your style. It's also essential to remember: you absolutely don't need to wear makeup to achieve this "radiant" look. Makeup can be fun, enjoyable, a way to express yourself—never an obligation. Some people love wearing makeup, others prefer to leave their skin bare, and all approaches are perfectly valid.

Ultimately, the "sunkissed" trend celebrates one thing above all: radiance. The kind you can enhance... or simply let exist. Whether you choose a carefully crafted glow or a "nothing-but-makeup" look, your skin deserves to be seen, respected, and valued, exactly as it is.