Traveling light, without sacrificing comfort or hygiene: this is the challenge faced daily by millions of women on the go. Disposable women's underwear has emerged as a simple and effective solution to this problem.

Made from non-woven fabric , soft against the skin and remarkably lightweight, this disposable underwear frees female travelers from the usual constraints of laundry.

From weekend getaways with friends to business trips, including a day at the spa , he accompanies every adventure with total discretion.

Disposable women's briefs made of non-woven fabric: comfort and lightness in your luggage

The material used to make these disposable underwear is TNT, or non-woven fabric . This technical fabric has remarkable qualities for movement.

Flexible, lightweight, and soft against the skin , it offers genuine comfort despite its temporary nature. Its durability ensures reliable hold throughout the day.

Each pair of briefs measures 18 x 2.5 x 48 cm , allowing them to fit easily into a toiletry bag. The one-size-fits-all design ensures a functional cut, designed to adapt to different body shapes.

We particularly appreciate this inclusive approach, which avoids the complications of pre-trip selection.

Available in black, this discreet underwear blends seamlessly with any outfit. Its simple cut leaves no visible lines.

For any woman who travels while optimizing her luggage space, this compact format represents an obvious solution.

Practical and hygienic packaging designed for travel

We find the fact that each pair of briefs is individually wrapped particularly well thought out. This individual packaging ensures maximum hygiene during transport, whether it's slipped into a handbag, makeup bag, or carry-on luggage.

Zero risk of contamination, zero unpleasant surprises upon opening.

The packaging options cater to all types of travelers. A 50-piece pack is ideal for short trips or occasional users.

The 100-piece pack meets the needs of frequent travelers or professionals who are often on the move.

For the latter, the cardboard format grouping 20 bags per carton facilitates stock management at home or in the office.

This packaging system greatly simplifies luggage logistics. Simply select the number of disposable items needed based on the length of your stay. Practical, quick, and requires no unnecessary thought.

No washing, no hassle: the major advantage of disposable underwear when traveling

One of the most compelling arguments for disposable underwear lies in the complete absence of washing. After use, it's simply thrown away. No washing, no disinfection, no drying required in a hotel room.

This simple fact transforms the travel experience.

In contexts such as camping, road trips or treatments in wellness centers , this characteristic makes perfect sense.

We are thinking in particular of women who travel to several destinations in a short period of time: they considerably reduce their mental load related to laundry management.

By eliminating any risk of cross- contamination , this disposable underwear also meets the strictest hygiene requirements. The protection it offers is immediate and reliable. For hospital stays or maternity wards, this practicality represents a significant comfort.

A certified product for responsible and eco-friendly travel

Eco-friendly travel is a growing concern. According to a 2023 study by ADEME, over 70% of French people say they want to reduce the environmental impact of their travel. In this context, choosing certified products makes perfect sense.

This disposable brief benefits from the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, which attests to a composition comprising at least 50% recycled materials .

The origin of these recycled materials is independently verified at each stage of the supply chain , guaranteeing total transparency from the supplier .

The internationally recognized certification body Bureau Veritas attests to this process under number TE-00332582. The GRS certification also imposes strict social and environmental requirements, including the management of chemical substances and the protection of workers.

This product is also eligible for the Climate Pledge Friendly program and is manufactured with chemical components considered safe for human health.

Disposable women's briefs for spa and wellness: versatile use on the go

Originally designed for professional use in beauty salons , massage parlors and aesthetic centers, this disposable underwear has naturally become a staple in travelers' luggage.

Its professional origin guarantees a quality designed for the requirements of body care .

Traveling with your own disposable underwear allows for complete independence during a massage or spa treatment . No need to wait for a spa to provide it.

We find this scenario at professional conferences that include relaxation areas, or during stays that combine work and well-being .

Choose the right quantity of disposable underwear depending on the length of your trip.

A few simple guidelines make it easy to determine the quantity to take:

For a weekend (2 to 3 days): 3 to 5 pairs of underwear are more than enough.

For one week: a pack of 10 to 15 pieces covers daily needs and any spa sessions.

For a long stay or a road trip: the 50-piece pack is the ideal size.

For professionals who are frequently on the move or attending conferences : the 100-piece pack or the 20-pack carton optimizes stock management.

The one-size-fits -all design simplifies planning: no more guessing which size to order. Individual packaging allows you to take exactly what you need.

We recommend always adding a few extra coins for unforeseen circumstances, especially if access to a spa or wellness center is available along the way.