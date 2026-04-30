American singer Lizzo celebrates her birthday in a "daring" black dress

Lizzo didn't do things by halves for her 38th birthday. On April 27, 2026, the singer celebrated her birthday at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in a sheer black dress – and took the opportunity to announce some news that caused even more of a stir than her outfit.

An anniversary combined with a major announcement

A few hours before her birthday party, Lizzo shared a photo on Instagram of her manicured hand holding a miniature version of herself, announcing the release of her third studio album, "Bitch," scheduled for June 5, 2026. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! To celebrate, I present to you - MY NEW ALBUM JUNE 5!" she captioned the photo. A way of turning her own birthday into a musical event.

The black dress that held everything

For the evening at the Chateau Marmont, Lizzo wore a long black dress with spaghetti straps, featuring two cutouts at the hips and sheer mesh panels along the sides of the legs, creating a visible skin effect along the entire length of the skirt. Fitted to her figure, the dress accentuated her curves while playing with contrasts between opacity and transparency. A look that was both glamorous and chic.

Accessories that enhance the impact

To complete the look, Lizzo wore black patent leather pointed-toe stilettos, rectangular wraparound sunglasses, and several bangle bracelets. A brown fur stole draped around her arms provided a soft, dramatic contrast. Her hairstyle—long, golden-blonde waves—and matte pink lipstick with dramatic lashes finished off a meticulously planned look.

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A very active spring 2026

This birthday caps off a particularly busy spring for Lizzo. During the first weekend of Coachella, on April 10th, she made a surprise appearance on the Sahara stage alongside American rapper Sexyy Red, playing the flute and dancing on a giant Labubu doll while wearing a black cut-out bodysuit. Between Coachella, the announcement of her album, and this memorable birthday party, Lizzo seems to have decided that 2026 will be her year.

A new album announced, a diaphanous black dress, an evening at the Chateau Marmont with her sweetheart - Lizzo celebrated her 38th birthday the way she does everything: with brilliance, without restraint and with music.