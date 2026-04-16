This 62-year-old actress is sporting a series of minimalist beach outfits during her vacation and is causing a stir.

American actress Lisa Rinna is enjoying her sunny vacation with a series of minimalist looks. She's been showcasing a string of beachy outfits, which have been widely commented on on Instagram.

Lisa Rinna is showing off her vacation looks one after another

Lisa Rinna shared several photos from her tropical getaway in a post captioned "Paradise," followed by a second carousel posted the same day. The images show her in various beach outfits, including sets with delicate straps and a black silhouette with cutouts at the sides. The posts place her trip between Tahiti and Bora Bora in French Polynesia.

From one look to the next, Lisa Rinna remains true to a very simple style: clean cuts and an attitude that prioritizes confidence over excess. It's this understated approach that has largely fueled online reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISARINNA (@lisarinna)

Minimalist beach outfits that are causing a stir

In photos circulated by the celebrity press, Lisa Rinna appears in a blue and red ensemble, in a black outfit accessorized with a straw hat, and then in a more graphic black version. Several media outlets highlighted this succession of "very minimalist looks," which immediately attracted attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISARINNA (@lisarinna)

A holiday sequence that generated a lot of discussion on Instagram

On April 7, 2026, Lisa Rinna had already published photos taken in the water with her husband, American actor Harry Hamlin, in a scene that several media outlets presented as "a nod to the vacation photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet".

Lisa Rinna's age is also frequently mentioned in the media coverage of these images. The media reports emphasize her poise, confidence, and the way she wears these summer outfits. With these minimalist beach looks, Lisa Rinna reminds us that a simple silhouette can become memorable when worn with poise.

While on vacation between Tahiti and Bora Bora, Lisa Rinna transformed a series of photos into a much-discussed fashion moment. Her beach outfits, repeated from one post to the next, create a sunny and age-positive look.