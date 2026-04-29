Platinum blonde hair and a surprise duo: rapper Doechii and singer Lady Gaga cause a sensation

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga and American rapper Doechii had never collaborated before – and their first musical encounter was an instant sensation. The music video for "Runway," released on April 27, 2026, is a visual explosion that is already shaping up to be one of the year's most exciting fashion moments.

A collaboration for "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

The song "Runway" is featured on the soundtrack of the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2," in theaters May 1, 2026. In the film, the song accompanies a backstage scene during Milan Fashion Week. The music video was directed by Parris Goebel—an internationally acclaimed choreographer and creative director known for her collaborations with Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez, and founder of The Royal Family crew.

The song immediately reached number one on the Billboard Dance Digital Song Sales chart, and ranked in the Top 10 of the Digital Song Sales and Dance Streaming Songs charts.

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Doechii's polar blonde

It was the hair transformation that generated the most buzz on social media. Usually known for her long, curly black hair, American rapper Doechii appeared in the music video sporting a "radical" makeover: a platinum-white wig, complete with bleached eyebrows. A look strikingly similar to that of American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga.

The two-piece blazer: the most talked-about look

The most striking moment in the video features the two artists literally sharing the same bright red blazer, constructed for two bodies simultaneously, their shoulders merging into one. Underneath the blazer, each wore a white shirt buttoned to the top with a black tie – creating the optical illusion that their torsos were one.

Black half-finger leather gloves, a glossy ruby lipstick and smoky eyeliner completed Doechii's look, while both wore the same sculpted Opera platforms by Thom Solo.

A succession of looks

The video features a series of bespoke pieces from houses like LUAR, Robert Wun, Gaurav Gupta and Bad Binch Tong Tong, including sequined jumpsuits covering the entire body except for the eyes and mouth - one black for Doechii, one white for Gaga.

Lady Gaga also makes a striking return to her neon yellow hair from the "Telephone" era, paired with a sculptural blue pleated skirt and a cone-shaped hat with a veil. Doechii, meanwhile, appears in another sequence with her natural black hair under a wide-brimmed pink and orange feathered hat, combined with a black corset dress with geometric cutouts.

Two artists who dreamed of being together

While the collaboration is surprising in its scope, it stems from a long-standing mutual admiration. Doechii has cited Lady Gaga as "a major influence" and describes herself as "Lady Gaga's biggest fan." For her part, Gaga told British Vogue last July: "Doechii comes with a pen that feels instantly legendary. I fell in love with her music and her deeply personal perspective." A meeting that was inevitable.

In a single video, Lady Gaga and Doechii proved they share much more than a red blazer: a common vision of fashion as a boundless playground. "Runway" isn't just a song for a film—it's a visual manifesto from two artists.