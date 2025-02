Pourquoi ce poisson étrange devient-il le tatouage préféré de tant de femmes ?

Angler Fish spotted swimming to the surface in broad daylight. It could be the first recorded sighting in the world of a living adult black seadevil or abyssal anglerfish, this species of anglerfish are found in the ‘midnight zone’ of the ocean around 2,000 metres below the surface… why do you think this is happing is it due to climate change I wonder 🤔 but isn’t it just amazing getting to see such a beautiful creature ❤️🐟#fyp #boost #news #ocean #anglerfish #deepsea #sea #oceancreatures #deepseacreatures #hamstergang🐹 #animallover #properhamstercare #animals #trendingvideo #animalcrew13 #fyppp #fish #angler

