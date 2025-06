This is the moment a Bridgerton actress had her phone stolen by a prolific Algerian thief in Joe & the Juice – before the star heroically fought back in front of stunned customers. MailOnline can reveal for the first time CCTV of Genevieve Chenneour, 27, bravely defending herself after Zacariah Boulares, 18, snuck up behind her and grabbed her phone in the upmarket coffee shop on Kensington High Street, west London, on February 8. Around 18 months earlier, Boulares had threatened to behead Aled Jones with a machete as he stole his £17,000 Rolex in Chiswick, west London. The thief, then 16, was locked up for his attack on the Welsh chorister in October 2023 but was released from youth detention early after serving just 14 months of his 24-month sentence. Boulares, who can now be named and pictured after turning 18, has gone on to commit a spate of crimes, including robbing rising star Ms Chenneour, who plays rumour-monger Clara Livingston in hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton. The thug’s extensive criminal history – 12 previous convictions relating to 28 offences – was laid bare after he pleaded guilty on May 29 to stealing Ms Chenneour’s phone and assaulting another customer, Carlo Kurcishi. In exclusive footage obtained by MailOnline, the actress can be seen courageously fighting back against the hooded thief who targeted her while she was out with a friend on a dog walk. CCTV footage shows brave the moment Bridgerton actress, Genevieve Chenneour fought back against the thug

