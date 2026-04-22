Mexican women's makeup intrigues with its visual richness and chromatic boldness. Rooted in the Mexican tradition of Día de Muertos , it blends artistic creativity with homage to the deceased.

The Catrina figure is its absolute icon. These colorful styles are now popular far beyond Mexico, for Halloween, Carnival, or costume parties.

We invite you to discover the cultural origin of these spectacular looks, the products available, and all the tips for successful application.

The cultural origins of Mexican women's makeup

Mexican women's makeup has its roots in a festival of rare cultural depth: Día de Muertos , celebrated every year on November 1st and 2nd.

This Mexican tradition honors the deceased not in sadness, but in joy, colors, and celebration.

At the heart of this aesthetic is La Catrina , a figure imagined by the Mexican artist José Guadalupe Posada at the beginning of the 20th century. At that time, he created an engraving representing a female skull wearing an elaborate hat.

Her aim: to mock the wealthy classes who forget their origins. La Catrina thus embodies an elegant, ironic, and deliberate death.

This iconic character carries a deeply Mexican message: death is not a taboo subject, but a festive and natural component of existence.

Far from the dark aesthetics of Halloween, Día de Muertos celebrates departed loved ones with love and smiles.

Visually, this makeup style is immediately recognizable. White faces serve as a backdrop for elaborate compositions.

The eyes are surrounded by detailed floral patterns , while stylized skulls and colorful arabesques adorn the entire face. Every detail tells a story.

Colorful outfit and style ideas inspired by La Catrina

The richness of Mexican tradition offers an infinite range of inspirations. Four major stylistic universes stand out in particular, each suited to different personalities and occasions.

The Gothic Queen : graphic skulls, deep dark colors, a strong stage presence.

: graphic skulls, deep dark colors, a strong stage presence. The floral muse : generous floral motifs around the eyes, pastel or vibrant tones, a spectacular softness.

: generous floral motifs around the eyes, pastel or vibrant tones, a spectacular softness. The ancestral spirit : a look imbued with Mexican symbolism, with geometric lines and vibrant colors.

: a look imbued with Mexican symbolism, with geometric lines and vibrant colors. The eccentric artist : total freedom, unexpected colors, unbridled and unapologetic creativity.

Each style is based on carefully chosen color combinations. White faces serve as a base, and patterns are precisely superimposed upon them. The visual atmosphere ranges from mysterious to joyful, from ritualistic to festive.

These looks are accessible to everyone, regardless of their experience with makeup artistry. You don't need to be a seasoned professional to embody the spirit of La Catrina . Creativity trumps technique, and each face becomes a unique work of art.

Products available to create a feminine Mexican makeup look

Two types of products allow you to embrace this colorful world. The first is an oil-based artistic makeup palette , imported directly from Mexico, which is difficult to find in European stores.

This palette offers 6 vibrant and intense colors. Its creamy texture makes it easy to apply to the face or body.

The satin finish guarantees a truly professional look, with long-lasting wear throughout the evening, without cracking. The formula, gentle on the skin, is suitable for regular use.

Two variations are available. Version 01 Eternidad offers mystical and captivating tones. Version 02 Sagrado focuses on more vibrant and festive colors. Some variations may be temporarily out of stock due to high demand.

The second product consists of temporary makeup stickers , directly inspired by Día de Muertos . These temporary tattoos are non-toxic and suitable for both adults and children.

The designs faithfully reproduce Mexican aesthetics. They are easily removed with soapy water, leaving no residue on the skin.

Choose your product according to the occasion and the desired level of detail. Combine the palette with the stickers for an even more spectacular result. Match the colours to your outfit for a cohesive and harmonious look.

How to easily apply Mexican makeup and for what occasions

Application of the artistic palette

Before applying, thoroughly cleanse the skin for better color adhesion. Use a fine brush for details and a sponge for larger areas. The creamy texture is easy to work with.

Next, set your makeup with a setting spray or a light dusting of loose powder. To remove makeup, an oil or balm is all you need to take off the product completely without irritating your skin.

Keep the palette away from heat and close it carefully after each use.

Application of temporary stickers

Carefully cut out the temporary tattoo, then remove the clear protective sheet. Position it on your skin and gently moisten it with a damp sponge. Wait 20 to 30 seconds before removing the backing paper. Let it dry; the result is immediate.

For Día de Muertos and Halloween, opt for intense skull patterns.

and Halloween, opt for intense skull patterns. For a carnival or costume ball, opt for colorful floral patterns.

For shows, photo shoots or creative workshops, combine the two products.

These makeup looks suit all face shapes and all festive occasions. Mexican tradition is just waiting for your creativity to fully express itself.